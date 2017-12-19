Possible expansion project coming to Hamilton Elementary

The La Crosse School Board is exploring options for a possible expansion project for Hamilton Elementary School.

La Crosse School District superintendent, Randy Nelson says the building needs more space due to the popularity of the school that offers a year-long calendar. Possible projects include additional classrooms, a new gymnasium, and a new library media center. Nelson says the project would not only be an investment in the school but also for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood.

"This is a building that we think, you know, just really recommitting ourselves to that neighborhood and to the students and to the parents and families in that neighborhood I think is an important thing given all the other investment that's going on in the community for that particular neighborhood on the revitalization that's happening."

Nelson says if the board were to move forward on an expansion project, it wouldn't be until the summer of 2019 or 2020 that construction would begin.