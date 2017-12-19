Happy Ending: Couple saves bear after its den is run over

A black bear gets a rude awakening to its winter hibernation Monday afternoon.

It happened in the middle of a corn field on a farm between Osseo and Augusta.

A farmer driving a combine in the field drove over the hidden bear den.

Fortunately, the bear wasn't hurt, just trapped inside the den. Only the bear's head was visible.

That's when the farmer called his friends Dan and Anne Solie. Using shovels, the pair helped open up the hole. They then backed off and took the video of the bear climbing out of the den and running off into the sunset.

Dan posted the videos and some details of the rescue on his Facebook page. One of his friends shared them with us.