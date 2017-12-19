Stoddard baker wins Food Network baking competition

Monday night, the finale of the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championships named the winner of a $50,000 dollar prize.

That winner is Stoddard baker Jennifer Barney from right here in the Coulee Region, making decorative cakes in an industrial kitchen inside her home.

"The journey has been incredible," said Barney.

Barney grew in Stanley, Wisconsin. Her parents owned Martino's Restaurant. Barney recalled dreaming of baking since being a little girl looking through her grandmother's cookbooks.

However, being a baker herself didn't click until her 20's.

"I saw a commercial randomly one day where they had pastry chefs making beautiful chocolate sculptures," said Barney. "Something just instantly clicked with me and I knew what I had to do."

From there, it was a journey from culinary school at Le Cordon Blue in the Twin Cities, interning in New Mexico, and returning to Wisconsin to help with the family business before getting owning her own bakery. Then in March of this year, a phone call changed her life.

"I got a call from a representative from the Food Network and I thought it was a prank phone call at first."

Barney was one of nine contestants chosen from thousands of bakers across the country. When it came down to the final challenges, her passions carried her through.

"I held on [until] the end," said Barney. "And the end is always a show-piece dessert. I'm a show-piece decorator."

Those who know her can now say they know a nationally renowned baker.

"We're going to be getting a lot of popularity in the coming weeks," said Jessica Miller, Jen Barney's sole employee. "We're going to have to work really hard to keep up with it."

Her friends and family watched her compete in the finale at a rented theater in Stanley Monday night.

"All the support from her hometown and La Crosse area... it's been great," said her husband Brian.

The prize for winning is $50,000, money Barney said is for her next location.

"It's not my season just yet to evolve into a downtown shop in La Crosse, but that's the next step," Barney said. "So maybe within a couple years we'll have a downtown brick and mortar store."

It's been an incredible journey, but a journey she says is just getting started.