Republican leader asks attorney general to re-open probe - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Republican leader asks attorney general to re-open probe

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Brad Schimel says he will investigate former members of the Government Accountability Board if the state Senate approves it.

Schimel responded to a request Tuesday from Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. He is asking Schimel to expand his investigation into activities of former leaders and staff members of the GAB related to their roles in John Doe investigations involving Gov. Scott Walker.

Schimel earlier this month released a report into his investigation of leaked documents collected during the John Doe probes.

Schimel recommended that six former GAB staff members and three Milwaukee County district attorney employees face contempt charges for disobeying court secrecy orders.

Fitzgerald says it is of the "utmost importance" to learn more about what the GAB board, leadership and staff were doing and what their motivations were.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.