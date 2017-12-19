Republican leader asks attorney general to re-open probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Brad Schimel says he will investigate former members of the Government Accountability Board if the state Senate approves it.

Schimel responded to a request Tuesday from Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. He is asking Schimel to expand his investigation into activities of former leaders and staff members of the GAB related to their roles in John Doe investigations involving Gov. Scott Walker.

Schimel earlier this month released a report into his investigation of leaked documents collected during the John Doe probes.

Schimel recommended that six former GAB staff members and three Milwaukee County district attorney employees face contempt charges for disobeying court secrecy orders.

Fitzgerald says it is of the "utmost importance" to learn more about what the GAB board, leadership and staff were doing and what their motivations were.

