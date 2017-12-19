Wisconsin gun shop theft defendant wants death sentence

A Wisconsin man who stole a cache of firearms from a gun shop and sent a rambling anti-government manifesto to the White House before going on the run wants to be set free or sentenced to death.

Joseph Jakubowski was convicted in September of two charges stemming from the April 4 theft. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each of the two counts when he is sentenced Wednesday.

His public defender Joseph Bugni told the judge in a letter Tuesday that Jakubowski plans to ask either that he be sentenced to death or be set free. Bugni said he did not join him in that request.

The thefts of guns, magazines and bullets from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville set off a 10-day manhunt in April. He was arrested in Vernon County.

