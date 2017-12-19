Slender Man stabbing victim slept with scissors after attack

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WISN) - The girl who was stabbed 19 times by her classmates three years ago slept with scissors under pillow and threw herself into her studies "to distract herself from the uncertainty of her life," all the while living with scars that remain "angry and red" and remind her of their presence.

The details are included in the victim impact statement written by Payton Leutner's mom. For the first time, Stacie Leutner revealed that the family didn't object to the plea deals that will have Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier sent to a mental facility for a yet-to-be-determined amount of time.

"Joe and I raised Payton and her brother, Caden, to be empathetic and compassionate people," Stacie Leutner wrote. "In the end it was that compassion that led Payton into the woods with Morgan and Anissa. You see, Payton knew that if she wasn't Morgan's friend then Morgan wouldn't have any friends. She felt a need to protect Morgan and believed deeply that every person deserved at least one friend."

All three girls were 12 years old when Geyser and Weier lured Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds.

The attackers told detectives they felt they had to kill Leutner to become "proxies," or servants," of the fictional character Slender Man in order to protect their families from the demon's wrath.

Stacie Leutner wrote that her daughter daughter now has 25 scars -- 19 from the attack and six more from surgeries to repair the girl's heart, liver, stomach and pancreas -- that "tingle and ache" to this day.

"Shopping for homecoming dresses leaves only a few options because far too many dresses will show off her scars. Beach vacations are harsh reminders that swimsuits aren't made for young girls with 25 scars," she wrote.

The family's lack of objection to the attackers' plea deals ensured that Leutner wouldn't have to testify.

"Traumatizing her further didn't seem worth it," her mom wrote. "She has never talked about her attack so asking her to testify and relive her experience in front of a courtroom of strangers felt cruel and unnecessary."

Weier's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Geyser's is in February.