Construction workers attacked by bear near Isabella, bear believed responsible destroyed

One construction worker is being treated for injuries after another worker helped free him from the jaws of a female black bear near Isabella, Minnesota, late Tuesday morning.

According to officials with the Minnesota DNR, authorities were called to a home on McDougal Lake just off Highway 1 shortly after 10:30.

The two workers were doing construction work on a garage at the time of the attack.

Officials say when the bear attacked one of the workers, the other worker tried to help and was bitten on the arm.

One man was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries at an Ely hospital.

After the attack, officials say the bear took off, however DNR officers were able to track the bear they believe attacked the workers and put it down just after noon, after issuing a Code Red Alert for residents in the area.

DNR officials say the female black bear weighed about 200 pounds.

According to DNR officials, it is abnormal for bears to be walking around at this point in the year.

It is unknown if the bear was awakened by the power tools the construction workers were using.



