Special visit from former exchange student in La Crescent

A special visit in La Crescent Tuesday afternoon brought two cultures together. Estefania Errera, a former exchange student from Colombia, graduated from La Crescent over 10 years ago. She stayed close with her host family over that time and is now back to celebrate the wedding of her American host-sister.

As part of the visit, Errera stopped by the high school Spanish class to speak to students and answer questions from them. She said her time in the exchange program is one of the most challenging but rewarding experiences of her life, showing her how to live in the moment.

"You have to be here, be with the people here and enjoy everything," Errera said. "[So] no being on the phone, or talking or writing because you are missing all of the things here."

Errera graduated from La Crescent high school as part of her exchange program in 2005.