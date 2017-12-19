Fire Station Planning Task Force recommends plan with five fire stations

The La Crosse Fire Station Planning Task Force unanimously approved a recommendation calling for five fire stations in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The vote comes after months of research and data collection by task force members trying to decide what is best for the community now and 50 years down the road.

The Fire Station Planning Task Force first met in August. Members were tasked with addressing the physical condition of La Crosse's four current fire stations while considering the addition of a fifth.

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam said their role was more than just picking exact locations on a map and choosing carpet samples. It was creating a road map for building fire stations that will benefit the community for years to come. After Tuesday's vote, it is safe to say that the members feel confident they have found that road map.

"This discussion's really been going on since 2014, and it's gone through a series of phases up to this task force," Gilliam said.

"The task force has been charged by the Mayor and Council to make recommendations for renovations, replacement, possibly new fire stations," said Doug Happel, member of the Fire Station Planning Task Force.

La Crosse is one step closer to meeting the fire station needs of the community now and in the future.

"We're making a recommendation to go forward to the Board of Public Works, the Mayor, and the Council for the City of La Crosse to plan for five fire stations as opposed to the present four," Happel said.

The recommendation includes demolishing Fire Station 2 and Fire Station 4. One new station will be built on the north side that will combine the two current stations. A brand new station will be built on the south side of La Crosse. Fire Station 3 will be demolished, and a new station will be built near Green Bay Street and West Avenue. A new fire station will be built in a central location, possibly near La Crosse Street. Fire Station 1 will stay in the same location with some renovations planned. The recommendation also includes the possibility of a Public Safety Building that would house administration from the fire department, police department, and inspection department.

"Right now, our department can not reach all of the areas of the city as fast as they need to reach them," Happel said. "And, this would resolve them."

"We're looking to get resources to an incident scene as quick as possible. I think our goals are noble," Gilliam said. "I certainly appreciate being a taxpayer of the city myself what that means to the community. I hope the community rises to our support with their city council members."

Task force members hope to see the project continue to gain momentum. The goal is to see some changes happen in the next five years.

The recommendation will be brought before the Board of Public Works before going to the full Common Council. There is no price tag attached to the project. Those numbers will change as officials and consultants pick exact locations.