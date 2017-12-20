How a recovering alcoholic can avoid the pressure to drink at holiday parties

Champagne and cocktails are normal at holiday parties, but for recovering alcoholics, this time of the year can be challenging.

Our Eau Claire affiliate spoke with a counselor and a recovering alcoholic on Tuesday about how you can include everyone at your party this season.

Recovering patient at L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center, Richard Waite, has been sober for six months.

"Here I have two days a week I come up here for relapse prevention on Monday night and I come up here for independent counseling on Wednesdays," Waite said.

To stay on the speedway of sobriety, Waite said, he's going to steer clear of seasonal spirits and temptations.

"I would definitely not put myself in a position, he said. "I would make a plan for exit if the situation gets bad or the situation gets uncomfortable."

Andrea Hess, is a counselor at L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center. She said it's important to invite people who are close to you to your party, even if they are in recovery.

"The sober person wants to be a part of these parties just like everyone else and we need to welcome them into our houses and treat them like everyone else, and such," Hess said.

Hess also suggests holiday hosts may want to try other activities to make all guests feel included, like watching Christmas movies together.

"I really like the Santa Clause movies with Tim Allen," Waite said.

Having a hot chocolate party may be a fun alternative as well.

"Put out M&M's and the whipped cream and all of the other fixings to make it fun," Hess said.

"I don't think the bar needs to be the focus of attention," Hess added. "Perhaps you set up a euchre tournament or play board games in order to redirect people in connection with one another and conversation with one another."

The biggest tip of all, for recovering alcoholics and hosts, is to incorporate open communication throughout the entire party.

"Don't be afraid to communicate to others about how you might be feeling. If a host would like to have that conversation with somebody in recovery I think that's perfecting fine," Hess said.

By following these tips, it can be easier for people in recovery to stay sober and make memories that matter during the holidays.

For Waite, memories he's excited to make this Christmas include spending time with his six-year-old daughter, Melody.

"This is going to be one of the first bigger holidays that I'm going to go into not drinking and being drunk. I plan to spend time with my family," Waite said.

Hess added hosts should be creative. She said come up with other activities that don't revolve around drinking like having a holiday dance party, a board game night or simply don't include alcoholic drinks at your event.