State lawmakers push for legislation to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities

State lawmakers are applauding the work done by state employers to provide work for people with disabilities.



To further expand that commitment, lawmakers are rolling out two new bills. One would allow for the partners-with-business model of employment to be expanded. The other would require state agencies to collaborate and work better for people with disabilities who want to work in the community.



"These folks are ready to go. They're hyped up," said Rep. James Edming -- (R) Glen Flora. "They're excited. If you hire John Doe off the street, chances of them quitting that job within the first two weeks is like 48%, if they even show up. Kids with disabilities it's down to 6%."



Both bills are expected to be heard in January.