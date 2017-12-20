Mondovi fifth graders help friend get new wheelchair

While many kids are anxiously awaiting a room full of Christmas presents, some Mondovi students are spending their holiday giving back to those who need an extra hand.

Bella has a smile with no boundaries and a laugh with no limits, but still needs an extra push.

"She laughs a lot. We call we her giggles, she hates peaches so sometimes we call her peaches," said fifth grader Morghan Ashwell.

"She sometimes just comes up with like, random words and starts laughing or out of the blue she'll just start laughing and we'll be like, what are you laughing about," said another classmate Whitney Kreibich.

Bella has cerebral palsy and is bound to a wheelchair with little freedom to roam. Pitching in their presents, Bella's classmates are giving instead of getting.

"Instead of giving other people stuff we'd rather giver her stuff to help, because we know this is something she really enjoys to do. She wanted a new wheelchair so she could really go hunting a lot, instead of this wheelchair because it's not the best for like, going on uneven ground," Morghan and Whitney said. "It was either this, and we kind of has like a grade vote, on either doing this for Bella, like we said helping a friend or giving presents to each other so we'd all buy a present and have like a gift exchange. And like three fourths of the grade voted for Bella, probably more than that."

Family and friends are raising money for a trax chair that can lead Bella to new trails. The students held a bake sale on Tuesday as one part of the fundraising effort to raise $20,000.

"This school as a community, as a whole, is fantastic at giving back no matter what the cause is," said Denise Marsolek, fundraiser organizer. "It's going to open up just a whole huge opportunity for her, to giver her the independence that she doesn't have. I mean she obviously can't go anywhere in this by herself, super simple like she can't even go to the fair because she can't get over all those cords. So to see her be able to do what she wants when she wants, it will be huge for her. It will give her something she's never had."

Bella's Smile fundraiser will be held on March 11. The event Facebook page has more details, as well as more information on how to donate.

This fifth grade project was just one effort made by the Mondovi elementary students. Other grades sent care packages to soldiers overseas, made tie blankets for those in need and "adopted" families through a local bank that organizes gifts for those need.