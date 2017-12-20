Wright building restoration grows, gains support

A Wisconsin historical site celebrating its 100th anniversary expands its footprint and earns some significant support.

News 19 reported this summer about the revitalization effort for Frank Lloyd Wright's A.D. German Warehouse in Richland Center. Now, the conservancy overseeing the project is making strides to restore the landmark. The most recent is last Thursday's acquisition of what's known as the 1912 Building next door to the warehouse.

The mixed-use office and apartment building standing since 1912 is where Albert German and Wright formed a relationship that resulted in construction of the warehouse. The conservancy said this move will allow for more fundraising and event opportunities as it works with Isthmus Architects in Madison to complete and restore one of the lesser-known works of the legendary Wisconsin architect.

The conservancy is also receiving $50,000 from the Joan Woodman Orton McCollum foundation specifically for the roof and exterior of the A.D. German Warehouse--its single largest contribution to date.

They add that donations are welcome in any amount. You can do so at adgermanwarehouse.org.