Vikings Pro Bowl picks: Thielen, Rhodes, Barr, Griffen

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Four Minnesota Vikings players have been picked for the Pro Bowl that they're hoping not to participate in.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Everson Griffen were on the rosters revealed on Tuesday for the annual all-star game, held in Hawaii on Jan. 29. Players whose teams reach the Super Bowl will be replaced, and the Vikings (11-3) have their sights set on the big game in Minnesota on Feb. 4.

This is the first such honor for Thielen, who became the ninth different Pro Bowl player in head coach Mike Zimmer's four seasons. Rhodes was chosen for the second straight year. Barr and Griffen were picked for a third consecutive time, but Barr was an injury replacement the last two seasons.

