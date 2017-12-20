Wisconsin lawmakers respond to US Senate tax bill vote

The most sweeping tax overhaul in a generation is one step closer to reality after the U.S Senate voted in favor of the bill Tuesday night.

It's a big win for Republican lawmakers who say the bill will boost paychecks and make the country economically stronger.

In a statement Tuesday, Wisconsin GOP US Senator Ron Johnson said the following:

“The number one component of a solution to many of America’s problems is robust economic growth. Passing pro-growth tax reform that allows American business to compete globally is a necessary step. No major piece of legislation is ever perfect, but this bill is a significant improvement over our current tax system. I will remain committed to conducting effective oversight to measure results and provide continuous improvement of our tax code and economy.”

The bill slashes the corporate tax from 39 percent to 21 percent and lowers the top tax rate from 39 percent to 37 percent.

The bill also doubles the standard deduction, but it caps combined state and local income and property tax deductions at $10,000.

An analysis found that Americans earning $75,000 or less would pay more in taxes within 10 years.

Wisconsin Democratic US Senator Tammy Baldwin voted against the bill, saying in a statement Tuesday:

“This is largely a tax giveaway to the wealthiest few, big corporations and Wall Street while millions of middle class families will face tax hikes. Powerful corporations get permanent tax breaks, the top 1% will see 83% of the benefits, and Republicans have put people’s health care on the chopping block to pay for it. That’s just not right and it’s not fair. This was a huge missed opportunity to do right by working families in Wisconsin. We should have worked together on bipartisan reform that was focused on the middle class but Republicans chose a go-it-alone approach to deliver a huge gift to those who have too much power and influence in Washington.”

Due to technical changes to the Senate bill, the US House will re-vote on the bill Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump says in a tweet that if the bill is approved by the US House there will be a press conference at the White House at 1:00 PM Eastern Time Wednesday.