2017 Year In Review: Crime

Despite a relatively quiet start to 2017, as summer began emergency responders in the La Crosse area became busy tackling an assortment of crime.

In July, 19-year-old Deshawn Huff led La Crosse Police on a high speed chase through downtown in a stolen car. Dash cam video released by the department shows Huff driving down Second Street in La Crosse, eventually turning onto Norplex Drive. As he approaches Swift Creek, Huff can be seen losing control of the car and crashing over the embankment and into the water.

The La Crosse Fire Department rescued Huff from the bottom of the creek within 13 minutes of the car going into the water. However, Huff later died of his injuries.

At the end of July, La Crescent police were involved in a shootout with two suspects just outside of town on Highway 16. Officer Ryan Quanrud and Christopher Frick pulled over a car driven by Wyatt Helfrich and William Wallraff after witnessing the two men acting suspiciously at Kwik Trip. As dash cam video shows, Officer Quanrud approaches the suspect vehicle and as he nears the driver's side window, a shot is fired. Quanrud returns fire before the two men led police on a high speed chase, eventually ending in Caledonia.

Both officers were cleared of any wrongdoing and returned to work in September. Wallraff and Helfrich are both jailed on first degree attempted murder charges.

In August, 65-year-old Rebecca Berdt was killed after being hit by an impaired driver on Sand Lake Road in Holmen. The driver of the septic truck, 34-year-old Corey Bolstad, is charged with five counts including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Officers found heroin in the truck Bolstad was driving.

Also in August, La Crosse police fatally shot 54-year-old Roger Burzinski after he carjacked a woman at Houska Park, driving off with her infant child in the backseat. Both officers involved in the shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing. The child was safely returned to her mother.

The last suspect in a major meth trafficking operation stemming back to 2015 was sentenced in August. 29-year-old Adam Vang was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his role in the multi-state enterprise.

In September, Town of Campbell police responded to an apparent murder suicide. Police say 50-year-old Kevin Manix fatally shot 46-year-old Patricia Manix. The couple was going through the process of a divorce.

In early December, 33-year-old Dustin Bagstad, a La Crosse School District employee, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. He's accused of sexually assaulting a student at Logan High School, where he worked as a part-time show choir director. If convicted, he faces 424 years in prison.

Earlier this month, 47-year-old Todd Kendhammer was convicted of killing his wife Barbara in September of 2016 and staging it as a freak accident. A jury deliberated for nine hours before finding Kendhammer guilty of first degree intentional homicide.

He'll be sentenced in March.

