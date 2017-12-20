WXOW News app now offering school and organization closings alerts

We know school closings are important to you, and it is important to us, too.

That is why we are working to bring your school closings to you through our free news app. We have added alerts for school closings.

Through the WXOW News app, you can sign up for the schools, businesses and organizations that matter to you. When those places issue closings or delays you will receive a push notification on your Smartphone. The locations you select will also appear on top of the closings list inside the app.

First-time users will see a screen walking them through the process. If you do not see the prompt, or would like to change what schools or organizations you want to receive notifications for, go to Settings, then select the Closings tab and select your closing preferences. This will take you to the list of schools and organizations in our system.

Users of Android devices may see an Edit Preferences link on the WXOW Closings and Cancellations page. This will take you to our list of schools and organizations.

To select the school or organization, you can either scroll through the list or search for the organization with the magnifying glass icon. Then just tap on the organization to add it to your list. To take it off your list, tap on the school or organization again.

This is a beta product, which is why we need your help. If you come across an error in the school closings alert system, go to Settings on your app and select report a bug under support.

We hope you like our new school closings notification system and we look forward to your feedback. It’s one more way WXOW and your StormTracker Forecast Team keeps you informed.