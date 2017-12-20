December 21st marks the Winter Solstice

The astronomical start to winter is tomorrow, December 21st. the Winter Solstice will occur at 10:28am Central time.

In ancient Rome, the Winter Solstice was celebrated during a feast to honor Saturn, the god of agricultural bounty. The solstice marks the longest night of the year, but more notable the day with the fewest hours of daylight. Todd Shea, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in La Crosse explains it by saying, "...based on the Earth's tilt and that the sun angles at it's lowest and we actually start a push back to the north after that. It is the official start of winter for us. It's kind of fitting that we will have a bit of wintry mix around and a little bit of wintry weather to work with.

The Southern Hemisphere experiences their shortest day, opposite from the Northern Hemisphere, in the month of June.