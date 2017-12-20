Winona Health announces elimination of positions, layoffs

A local hospital is announcing layoffs in an attempt to reduce costs.

Winona Health is announcing 17 employees have been laid off and 25 currently open positions will be eliminated. The hospital also says it will not replace several upcoming vacancies that will be created by upcoming retirements.

Winona Health is considered an independent, non-profit community owned healthcare system that employs 1,100 people. The hospital said affected staff will receive severance pay.