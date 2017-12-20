New La Crosse Promise home up for sale

The City of La Crosse is celebrating the completion of another La Crosse Promise home as part of a neighborhood revitalization program.

The home, located at 943 Farnam Street, is currently listed for $180,000 and any family who purchases the home is eligible for up to $50,000 in La Crosse

Promise scholarships. It's all part of a major "boom" in housing development in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods as 13 new homes are currently under construction.

"It shows how attractive La Crosse is as a city, it shows the rising attractiveness in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods, it shows that people want to invest in their community. They want to live and work here because it's an attractive place. None of this would be happening at the rate that it is if La Crosse wasn't a great city with great people and good jobs," says Brian Liesinger, Executive Director of La Crosse Promise.

Since 2013, 22 replacement homes have been completed and sold in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods, adding more than a million dollars in tax value.