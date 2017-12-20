Caledonia's King is Named Minnesota Player of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Caledonia quarterback Owen King is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2017.

The award, as voted on by a statewide panel of preps writers and broadcasters, was announced Wednesday along with The AP's all-state team.

King helped lead the Warriors to the Class 2A championship, tying a Prep Bowl record with six total touchdowns in a 57-6 victory over Pipestone on Nov. 24 . He never lost a game in three seasons as Caledonia's starting quarterback, going 41-0 while leading the Warriors to the state title each time.

For his career, he passed for 8,158 yards and 137 touchdowns.

King edged out Eden Prairie linebacker Antonio Montero for the honor.