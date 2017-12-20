Jackson County Deputy justified in use of force

The Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy who fatally shot a Black River Falls man in October has been cleared of any wrong doing and was found justified in his use of deadly force.

The department placed Deputy Justin Wathke on administrative leave following the October 28th incident. He's been with the department since 2009.

The Jackson County District Attorney's Office said after reviewing the investigation, it determined the actions of Deputy Wathke were "a reasonable act of self-defense." Therefore, Wathke will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident.