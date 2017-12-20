Last minute shoppers grab gifts for Christmas

Just five days until Christmas, for one reason or another some shoppers will wait right up to the wire to purchase their holiday gifts.

Valley View Mall saw many coming in to find that last minute gift before the Christmas weekend. Some said they decide to wait and avoid large crowds on the Black Friday shopping weekend. Others say they need more time to find just the right gift.

"I've never gone Black Friday shopping in my life," said last minute shopper Matt Springer. "I hate trying to fight the huge crowds."

According to a market research survey from GDP Group, over the past decade the number of last minute shoppers has dropped as more and more do their holiday shopping earlier in the season.