Food pantry donation numbers up as volunteer numbers decrease

Donations to local food pantries make significant jumps over the months of November and December but as those numbers go up, volunteer numbers struggle to catch up.

Wafer Food Pantry said over the holidays the quantity of volunteers decreases. However, the variety and volume of foods goes up, putting a stress on a lower number of staff. As a result, some services do not operate as quickly.

"Donating doesn't have to be just about giving money or food," said Executive Director Erin Waldhart. "It can be giving what you can."

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit Wafer La Crosse's Website.