Siegel makes it official, he's North Dakota bound

CJ Siegel has been a dynamic football player for Logan throughout his high school career.

Now he's taking his talents to the University of North Dakota.

Siegel took advantage of the new early signing period for high school football players Wednesday and signed his letter of intent.

The Logan senior was a first team all-conference selection at receiver this past season and an honorable mention all-state selection as well.

Siegel had offers for basketball as well.

But it's football and North Dakota that felt right.

"What I'm looking forward to the most is finding a new family, being able to compete with a new family. Still attack every day, get better and just grind it out in college," Siegel said.

Siegel is expected to play cornerback at North Dakota.