3rd grade students donate 13 fleece blankets to Salvation Army

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

3rd grade students at Emerson Elementary joined in the giving season with a donation to the Salvation Army.

Over 60 students helped make 13 fleece blankets. Those blankets were presented to the Salvation Army on Wednesday afternoon. Emerson teachers said it's a great way for the kids to learn the value of giving.

"Sometimes when you donate you get a smile, you get a hug, you get a wink, you get something," said 3rd grade teacher Abby Ryan. "But it's the feeling in your heart that really matters, and that's why we do this"

Major Jeff Richardson, a Salvation Army representative, had a chance to share with the students what they do and answer questions. He said it's wonderful to see kids learning to give at this age.

"Our shelter is a shelter it's not as nice as a home," Major Richardson said. "It's always wonderful to have an opportunity to snuggle up with mom and dad and just be part of a family, so it's a great gift that [the kids] could be giving here."

This is the 7th year Emerson's 3rd grade students have donated blankets.

