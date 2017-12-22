Franken, Keillor, Damond, Castile top Minnesota news in 2017

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two of Minnesota's most famous people, Al Franken and Garrison Keillor, saw their legacies derailed as sexual misconduct scandals swept the political and entertainment worlds.

A Minneapolis police officer made international headlines when he killed an unarmed Australian woman, while a jury acquitted a suburban Minneapolis officer in the fatal shooting of a black motorist whose dying moments were streamed around the world on Facebook.

Those were some of Minnesota's top stories in 2017.

The GOP-controlled Minnesota Legislature had to go into overtime in May to complete a $46 billion budget. But Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton line item-vetoed finding for the Legislature itself, a gambit meant to force lawmakers into repealing costly tax breaks. Republicans refused to back down and sued, but Dayton beat them in court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.