Wisconsin DNR confirms Douglas County cougar

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials have confirmed a cougar was roaming Douglas County last month.

State Department of Natural Resources officials say they've confirmed four trail camera photos of a cougar wandering through Foxboro and Bennett areas ono Nov. 11 and Nov. 14.

They say it's unclear whether the cougar is the same animal caught on multiple trail cameras in central Wisconsin between early August and late October.

DNR officials say there's no evidence cougars are breeding in the state. They say the animals are likely male cougars dispersing from a breeding population in the western United States.

Cougars are a protected species in Wisconsin and can't be shot unless they're attacking a human or domestic animal.

