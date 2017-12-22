Wisconsin DNR confirms Douglas County cougar - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin DNR confirms Douglas County cougar

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials have confirmed a cougar was roaming Douglas County last month.

State Department of Natural Resources officials say they've confirmed four trail camera photos of a cougar wandering through Foxboro and Bennett areas ono Nov. 11 and Nov. 14.

They say it's unclear whether the cougar is the same animal caught on multiple trail cameras in central Wisconsin between early August and late October.

DNR officials say there's no evidence cougars are breeding in the state. They say the animals are likely male cougars dispersing from a breeding population in the western United States.

Cougars are a protected species in Wisconsin and can't be shot unless they're attacking a human or domestic animal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.