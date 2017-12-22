Wisconsin Ethics Commission to discuss resignation call

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is meeting to discuss calls from the Legislature's two highest ranking Republicans for the agency's administrator to resign.

Brian Bell has refused to step down and the commission has so far stood behind him. It was meeting Friday to take up the issue.

Bell was chosen by the commission that's evenly divided among Republicans and Democrats but has not yet been confirmed by the state Senate.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called for Bell and Elections administrator Michael Haas to resign, citing concerns over partisan influence from them having worked for the former Government Accountability Board.

The Legislature dissolved the board in 2015 amid anger over secret John Doe investigations into alleged wrongdoing by Gov. Scott Walker and other Republicans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.