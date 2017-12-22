Gordy's issues apology letter to customers; admits growth hurt company

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The management team at Gordy's issued an apology letter to its customers via its Facebook page Friday.

The letter, addressed 'To Our Valued Customers' reads:

Admitting to your mistakes is never easy. However, it is a necessary step toward correcting them.

The entire Gordy's organization realizes that our passion for growth and expansion contributed to us getting away from our core values. The unfortunate result was that we underserved you, our valued customer. For that, we are very sorry. For that very reason, it is essential that we redefine our direction and rediscover what made Gordy's such an attractive option for you for many decades.

Fortunately, we don't have to go far to find the answer. It's in our history and it's time to get back to our roots.

While we are becoming a smaller organization, we are making that decision for one reason and one reason only... to be a better grocery store for you. We want to be more connected, more responsive, and more focused on providing solutions to you and your family. This is the very recipe that we started with in 1966 and made us such a trusted partner for many years.

Please join us on this journey. Earning your trust is our primary mission and your feedback is valued. We hope that a return to our heritage and a stronger commitment to our local communities is the right combination to have Gordy's be a valued part of your family.

Thank you,

Gordy's Management Team