Illinois lawmaker opposes proposed $405.5M Wisconsin casino

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois lawmaker says a casino proposed for southern Wisconsin would deal an economic blow to an adjacent Illinois town.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the casino is being proposed by the Wisconsin city of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk Nation. Beloit officials and the Native American tribe shared results of a November economic impact study that shows the casino would employ 1,500 people.

But Republican Sen. Dave Syverson of Rockford says the casino that would include an indoor water park, a hotel and convention center "would devastate Rockford" by taking away business from Rockford's convention center and other businesses.

Beloit City Manager Lori Luther says Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to consider approving the casino in 2019. Backers of the $405.5 million casino say it's expected to open in 2021.

