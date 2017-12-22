Brewers Announce 2018 Schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their 2018 regular-season schedule. The season begins on Thursday, March 29 at San Diego. The home opener will be on April 2nd against St. Louis.

The team’s longest home stand of 2018 is a 10-game stretch vs. Arizona (May 21-23), the New York Mets (May 24-27) and St. Louis (May 28-30)

You can see the full schedule, here.