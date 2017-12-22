Marbree Ustby - a thankful heart part 2

Last April, Megan and Brent Ustby of Holmen were celebrating the birth of their daughter, Marbree. But four days after her birth, Megan knew something was wrong.

A visit to the La Crosse Mayo Clinic Healthcare emergency room confirmed that Marbree had a heart problem. A narrowing of the aorta that was limiting blood flow. Just hours later, they were in Rochester for surgery to repair the problem.

On May 12th, Marbree was discharged and the family, on their way home. Good news, at least temporarily.