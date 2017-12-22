Minnetonka police investigate armed kidnapping

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two people involved in an alleged kidnapping in Minnetonka.

The Minnetonka Police Department says witnesses saw 37-year-old Jahon Douglas, of Burnsville, kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Nicole Smith, of Anoka, at gunpoint at about 4 p.m. Thursday. It happened in an industrial area just northwest of where Highways 212 and 62 come together.

Police say Douglas fled the scene in a gray or silver Pontiac Bonneville, not a Grand Prix as first thought. It has a rear spoiler and one broken headlight. The Minnesota license plate is 947-WWM.

Police say the gun used in the kidnapping has not been recovered so it's likely Douglas is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Minnetonka Police Department at 952-939-8500.

