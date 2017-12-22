Jail ministry lifts inmate spirits

La Crosse County is one of a handful of counties in the state that offers full-time jail ministry to inmates. The program has been available for more than four decades.

Inmates get spiritual guidance and learn critical relationship-building skills. The ministry also provides an opportunity to get material goods like paper, pencils, and stamps to help them contact their support system of friends and family on the outside.

Deacon Thomas Skemp has been the La Crosse County Jail Chaplain for 16 years. He wants to remind the public that beyond the crime, inmates are still people.

"We care about the people that we incarcerate. I mean, these are God's neediest children," Skemp said. "I cannot defend or condone what they did to get in here. None of it's good stuff. But, you know, they're still God's neediest children. They need a helping hand a lot."

Skemp says spending Christmas in jail can be hard on not only the inmates but their families.

"Frankly, I think it's harder on the families than it is on the inmates. Life in general is harder on the families than it is on the inmates," he said. "This is not a pleasant place to be in any way shape or form, but at least they have a place to sleep. They have food."

The ministry is open to all inmates at any time. It is not state-funded, but instead, the program runs as a non-profit.