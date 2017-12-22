Firefighters respond to early morning fire in downtown La Crosse - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Firefighters respond to early morning fire in downtown La Crosse

By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Early on Friday morning, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to 415 King Street for reports of a fire alarm going off.

Crews arrived on scene within four minutes. Firefighters found smoke on several floors, and a fire contained in the building's trash room on the first floor where it started. Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and all tenants were able to return after the smoke was ventilated.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

