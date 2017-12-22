La Crosse County stands behind federal carbon tax

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Thursday night to pass a resolution recognizing climate change and urging Congress to create a carbon tax on fossil fuels.

The La Crosse Common Council passed the same resolution with a close vote in November. Although some city council members argued that highly political issues do not have a place in local government, county supervisors disagree.

La Crosse County Board Supervisor Tara Johnson said it is the job of county officials to challenge higher levels of government.

"If we don't carry this message, if we don't affirm what our constituents are saying, who's going to do it? They're not going to get up to the federal level unless we are adding our voice to it," Johnson said. "So, I think it's very appropriate."

Johnson said although climate change is a national issue, there are ways for local government to take action. One of those ways is to speak on behalf of constituents.

Supervisors are hopeful that Congress will review the letters of support for the carbon tax from local officials across the country and make a change.

