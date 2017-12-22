Downtown businesses extend hours on Christmas Eve

Many businesses have extended hours during the holiday season as shoppers go looking for last minute gifts. Businesses in Downtown La Crosse have also adopted special hours in the final days before Christmas.

This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday. While many businesses are usually closed on Sundays, some will make an exception for the holiday.

Crescent Jewelers has been part of Downtown La Crosse since 1881. The family-owned jewelry store offers Christmas specials with discounts and low prices. The store has also been open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day leading up to the holidays.

Lynne McIlvaine, Owner of Crescent Jewelers, said Christmas is not only busy. It is happy.

"It always means wonderful and happy times, because people come in looking for something special for that loved one. They come in. We have lots of selections, lots of choices, a variety of prices so we can help them find whatever they want," McIlvaine said. "So, we see a lot of happy, smiley faces, and a lot of people come back to tell us they love the gift that they got."

On Friday night, Crescent Jewelers held the Annual Panic Night. Last minute shoppers can visit the store until 7 p.m. to get diamond jewelry pieces for as low as $200.

Crescent Jewelers will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Many restaurants in Downtown La Crosse will also be open on Christmas Eve. Kids can put in last minute requests with Santa from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. building located at 500 Main Street.