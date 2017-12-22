Associated Bank plans to raise their minimum wage - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Associated Bank plans to raise their minimum wage

Posted: Updated:

Green Bay based Associated Bank announced plans today to raise their employees minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Currently, Associated Bank pays their employees a minimum of $10 an hour.

In addition to the raise, the bank plans to pay a one time bonus of $500 to all hourly employees.

The company credits the recently approved GOP tax reform legislation for the benefit to employees. The tax bill cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Associated Bank operates multiple branches in the Midwest, including seven in the Coulee Region. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.