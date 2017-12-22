New Monroe County Circuit Court judge sworn in

Following in his father's footsteps, a Tomah attorney was sworn in tonight as the new judge for Monroe County.

Surrounded by friends and family, Rick Radcliffe became the new judge for circuit court branch 3 in Monroe County Friday night.

Radcliffe is replacing Judge David Rice, who retired from the bench. Radcliffe brings valuable civil and business law experience with over 25 years of public sector work in the Tomah City attorney's office.

Radcliffe says this is an opportunity for him to give back to his community and serve the citizens of Monroe County.

"My pledge to the people in serving as the judge is number one, I will be prepared. I will make sure that everybody that comes to my courtroom will have a fair opportunity to be heard. I will be fair and impartial and patient with you and most of all I will do the job to the best of my ability" said Radcliffe.

Radcliffe becomes the first judge from Tomah since 1890.