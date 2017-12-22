La Crescent falls to P-E-M - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crescent falls to P-E-M

The La Crescent Lancers played host to the Plainview Elgin Millville Boys Basketball team.

Coming into this game La Crescent was 4-0 in conference play. That would be in jeopardy as the Bulldogs grabbed a lead a halftime and came out in the second looking to add to it.

 P-E-M hands the Lancer there first conference loss 67-48

