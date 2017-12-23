Minnesota farmers continue selling produce in the winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Some farmers in Minnesota are using a combination of greenhouses and storage of late-season vegetables to continue the usual summer and fall farmers markets through the winter months.

The Post Bulletin reports that farmers are supplying root vegetables, fresh tomatoes and a range of leafy greens to markets in Rochester, Winona and Minneapolis.

Laurie and Mark Timm own Fairview Farm, a vegetable farm about 8 miles east of Plainview. The Timms currently aren't growing anything, but they still have a variety of fresh vegetables to sell. The couple plans to begin planting in their greenhouses early next year.

Pam Benike owns Prairie Hollow Farms. She says greenhouses can stay warm in the winter as long as there's sun because snow works as an insulator.

