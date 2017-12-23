One dead when car hits building in La Farge - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

One dead when car hits building in La Farge

La Farge, WI (WXOW) -

A one-vehicle crash Friday night in La Farge leaves one person dead.

It happened at 8:12 p.m. along Highway 131 just south of N. Seelyburg Road according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation showed that a vehicle went off the road and drove through a building belonging to Organic Valley Cooperative. 

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's name has not been released pending notification of relatives. 

