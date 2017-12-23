Grocery stores packed with last minute shoppers

Many people spend Christmas visiting family and friends, often gathered around a table to enjoy a Christmas dinner. Woodman's Market in Onalaska is one local grocery store with busy aisles as shoppers grabbed some last minute ingredients for the big meal.

"Got some buns and the gravy and the treats for all the dogs I haven't gotten yet," said Sally Jones, a shopper at Woodman's Market.

"Two days before Christmas is always the busiest time of year," said Jeff Williams, Grocery Manager at Woodman's Market in Onalaska. "Right before a holiday, that's when shoppers have to buy stuff, because every holiday centers around food."

While many are preparing for Christmas Day, other shoppers think more long-term.

"You also have to think about what you're going to have for leftovers, too. You don't want to get too much, but you have to understand that on Christmas Day nothing's open," said Joseph Ranielson, a shopper in Woodman's Market. "So, you better get it now, because you don't want to get to Christmas Day and start cooking something and realize you don't have this or that."

When it comes to Christmas dinner, many people think of ham; however, Williams said trends show that is not always the case.

"The older generation keeps with what they're good with, with their ham glazes and their homemade stuffing," Williams said. "The younger generation likes to buy a lot of organic."

Regardless of the food shoppers buy, they do not have to look far to find a holiday deal in Woodman's Market.

"I'm here, because honestly you get the best prices around here," Jones said.

"Oh yeah! You didn't see all of the deals I got," Ranielson said. "They got discount produce, discount meats."

Woodman's Market is open 24 hours a day, giving shoppers plenty of time to grab last minute groceries.

Williams said the rush can start as early as 6 a.m. during the holiday season. Even with the amount of shoppers, he said staff in Woodman's are dedicated to working hard to provide a great experience.





