Holiday travel increases in 2017

This year Americans are traveling in record numbers for the holidays, as AAA estimates more than 107 million people will hit roads, tracks and skies between Saturday and the first of the year.

2017 marks the highest year-end travel volume on record and a 3.1 percent increase compared to last year. 90 percent of those traveling will do so by car.

"Plan ahead and know your route and where you're going so you can communicate with people when you leave so they know when to expect you," La Crosse Police Captain Jason Melby, said. "So in the event if you do have an unfortunate breakdown on the way, they at least have an idea of what time you're supposed to come into town and you can connect with them."

If you do break down somewhere you're unfamiliar with, Melby urges drivers to find a well lit area before looking for help.