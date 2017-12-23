Saturday marks final day of bell ringing for Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign will end on Saturday night, but donations will be accepted through January 31.
The Red Kettle Campaign accounts for nearly one third of the Salvation Army's annual budget. This year, the goal is to raise nearly $950,000. Shoppers passing by can simply drop their donations into the kettles.
Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Salvation Army through the end of January.
