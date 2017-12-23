Officials find human remains in burned vehicle

Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin are trying to figure out how human remains ended up in a burned vehicle.

WFRV reports the vehicle was discovered just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday along railroad tracks running along the Fox River in Kaukauna. Inside the vehicle were human skeletal remains.

Officials haven't identified the remains. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.