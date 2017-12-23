Officers stun 17-year-old multiple times in library scuffle - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Officers stun 17-year-old multiple times in library scuffle

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - -

Police officers used stun guns multiple times on a 17-year-old boy during a scuffle in St. Cloud's library.

The St. Cloud Times reports a probation officer spotted Noah James Johnson in the library on Dec. 19. Johnson had been adjudicated delinquent in December 2015 for burglary and had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to court documents, police arrived but Johnson broke free from officers and ran. Officers used their stun guns multiple times on him before they could subdue him. They said he was banging his head against the cement and saying he wanted to die.

Officers found a loaded handgun in Johnson's front pocket. He faces two felony counts for possessing a firearm when underage and after being adjudicated a delinquent. He's due in court Wednesday.

