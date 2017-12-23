La Crosse Showtime get the win before heading into the holidays

La Crosse Showtime hosted Libertyville Vipers Saturday at the La Crosse Center.
They won 107-90. Showtime's record is now 5-6. Steven McAfee Jr led the Showtime with 18 points and 6 rebounds. The Showtime had 7 players in double digits tonight.
Libertyville Vipers were led by #8 Johnny Baldwin with 20 points and 5 rebounds.
The Showtime will host the Chicago Knights on January 6, 2018 with tip at 7. Tickets still available for that game.
