La Crosse Showtime get the win before heading into the holidays

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
La Crosse Showtime hosted Libertyville Vipers Saturday at the La Crosse Center. 

They won 107-90.  Showtime's record is now 5-6. Steven McAfee Jr led the Showtime with 18 points and 6 rebounds. The Showtime had 7 players in double digits tonight.

Libertyville Vipers were led by #8 Johnny Baldwin with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

The Showtime will host the Chicago Knights on January 6, 2018 with tip at 7. Tickets still available for that game.

