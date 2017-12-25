White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Great Plains - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Great Plains

Posted: Updated:
A workers clears snow from field lines at Soldier Field during an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A workers clears snow from field lines at Soldier Field during an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) - If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's going to be a white Christmas.

But the trade-off is hazardous driving conditions across New England and the Great Plains. The National Weather Service forecasts snow in the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest too.

No injuries have been reported.

New England could get up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow. Forecasters say snow will sweep across the region late Sunday until midday on Christmas. Strong winds are predicted for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island with gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph).

Meteorologists predict as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow in Chicago, and an inch more in northern Indiana. Most of Indiana is under winter weather advisory.

Chicago airports are reporting minor delays.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.